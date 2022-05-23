Elon Musk’s enthusiasm for China has not waned

Elon Musk’s enthusiasm for China doesn’t seem to have dimmed despite the lockdown-induced issues being weathered by Tesla’s factory in Shanghai. Suppliers don’t necessarily share the same sentiments.

During the latest earnings season, there was a sense of déjà vu. Executives at Taiwan-based Tesla suppliers offered candid comments about plans to diversify manufacturing away from China as they assessed the fallout from the government’s punitive lockdowns. It was almost as if we’d returned to the height of the trade war initiated by the Trump administration.

“Covid-19 is turning localised supply chains into a growing trend,” Hon Hai Precision Industry chairman Young Liu told analysts during an earnings call on May 12. Hon Hai is the flagship unit of China’s largest private employer, Foxconn — best known as Apple’s key assembly partner. It also supplies components to Tesla and other automakers.

In mid-April, fellow Tesla parts supplier Delta Electronics also waxed lyrical about plans to add more capacity outside China, even though it admitted the country will remain its largest manufacturing base.

And a week later, Tesla’s camera module supplier Primax Electronics unveiled a target to lower manufacturing in China to below 50% of total output by 2024. Primax said it’s seeking to increase production in Thailand, the Czech Republic and is potentially considering a site in the US.