China unveils more relief measures to support flagging economy

Beijing will also extend an existing delay on companies’ social-insurance contributions to the end of the year and expand the measure to more sectors, the report said, with that measure expected to save companies 360-billion yuan. The meeting also said that a quota for loans aimed at small and medium enterprises would be doubled.

With regards to the slump in China’s property market, the meeting said it would be up to cities to set their own support measures. The country will also launch a series of infrastructure projects in areas such as water, the renovation of old housing, energy security and underground piping, the meeting said, without giving details.

Beijing has widened the scope of tax relief policies in recent weeks but hasn’t revised its fiscal targets for the year, which were set in early March before the Omicron variant prompted a strict lockdown of Shanghai and tight restrictions in other major urban centres. At that time, the government said it would provide tax relief this year worth about 2.5-trillion yuan, including 1.5-trillion yuan in rebates.

The latest report didn’t state how the additional tax cuts will be funded, or if they will require a revision of Beijing’s official deficit target for the year.

Economists generally consider that China’s strict zero-Covid policy means that the government will not be able to meet its annual GDP growth target of about 5.5%.

Bloomberg Economics last week slashed its forecast for China’s growth to 2% due to lockdowns, estimating that the US economy may grow faster than China’s for the first time since 1976. The consensus in the most recent Bloomberg poll of economists was for the country to grow 4.8% in 2022.

China’s financial support for lockdown-stricken areas has mostly gone to companies rather than households, leading prominent economists to call for cash handouts to consumers. The meeting chaired by Li offered no new direct household support, beyond stating that social insurance payments will be raised in line with consumer price increases.

The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases is starting to trend down, after 802 new infections were reported for Sunday, the lowest in more than two months. Of its top 50 cities by economic size, only three currently have widespread restrictions in place. However, Beijing and Tianjin tightened restrictions on movement in recent days after recording an increase in cases.

