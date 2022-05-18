Turkey blocks Nato accession bids by Finland and Sweden

“Our only expectation from our allies was that they should have approached Turkey’s efforts to protect its borders and establish its security the same way,” he told legislators of his ruling AK Party in parliament. “Nato’s expansion is meaningful to the degree our sensitivities are respected.”

Before Turkey’s concerns, Nato ambassadors were expected to rapidly accept the bids in what was seen as a minor formality and sign the accession protocols within days of their applications. That timing is now set to slip as it’s unclear how long Turkey will dig in over its demands.

A Nato official said the alliance is determined to work through the issues and reach a rapid conclusion.

Turkey is engaged in talks with Sweden and Finland, and Nato members say they’re confident the Turkish concerns can be overcome. However, they could eventually agree with other allies to start the accession process, only to veto down the line.

Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday that he’s in daily contact with Turkish diplomats, and that a meeting in person will be arranged “when the time comes”.

“This is a good day at a critical moment for our security,” the alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, told reporters after he received the bids from Finland and Sweden. “This is a historic moment which we should seize.”

Speaking in an interview on Finland’s YLE TV1, Haavisto called Turkey’s move “a test” of “whether Nato’s open-door policy exists” and signalled that “undemocratic practices, such as oppression, blackmail” aren’t fitting for “an alliance of democratic countries”.

Bringing Sweden and Finland into Nato would fortify the alliance’s defence in the northeast and would mark the biggest shift in Europe’s security landscape to emerge since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The traditionally non-aligned countries boast Nato-standard militaries with strong navies and growing defence budgets, as well as major air power.

Finland was driven into the Nato fold by Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, and pulled neighbouring Sweden along. The attack shifted popular opinion overnight in both countries, with policymakers rapidly kicking off the process to join, even as Russia has kept warning the pair with potential consequences.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, who is travelling to Washington, DC, on Thursday with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, said he’s “optimistic” Turkey’s stance can be “managed through discussions”.

