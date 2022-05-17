×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mastercard launches facial-recognition system with Brazil pilot

Shopper can scan their face using a retailer’s smartphone app

18 May 2022 - 18:43 Nate Lanxon
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Mastercard has begun to test a biometric payment system for brick-and-mortar stores, using facial recognition rather than contactless cards, smartphones or memorable PINs.

The company said its Biometric Checkout Program would let a shopper scan their face using a retailer’s smartphone app and assign their likeness to a bank card stored on file. The technology is comparable to how Apple’s iPhone uses FaceID to approve payments or unlock a device.

“When the pandemic happened, we saw that everybody went digital and consumers embraced new technologies,” Mastercard cyber & intelligence president Ajay Bhalla said in an interview. “Consumers actually all over the world asked us for that for shopping, for their retail experiences.”

A pilot programme began this week inside five St Marche supermarkets in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mastercard said in a statement. The stores will use an app developed by Brazilian start-up Payface, one of the small businesses Mastercard promotes as part of its Start Path engagement programme.  

On the hardware side, Mastercard is working with companies including NEC and Fujitsu General, with plans to roll out internationally soon.

“We’ve got the Middle East and Africa lined up, Asia and Latin America,” Nili Klenoff, a senior vice-president of product innovation at Mastercard, said in an interview. “We’re really looking forward to bringing this solution everywhere.”

She said more features that can use this technology are in the works. Age verification for purchasing restricted store items “is one actually that we’re beginning to explore and one that we’re really excited about”, she said.

Facial recognition is just one of many technologies being trialled by retailers, banks and payments firms to eliminate cash and reduce fraud. 

Amazon.com has a system that uses in-store cameras to track what shoppers put in a basket and charges them on exiting its physical stores in the US and UK. It won interest from Britain’s J Sainsbury, which installed it at a trial store, and Starbucks has a cafe in New York using it, too.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Time is running out to comment on biometric data for new SIM cards

Icasa says stricter security measures are required to curb the hijacking of cellphone numbers
National
1 week ago

Apple could put crypto tools in hands of millions of users

CEO Tim Cook, who admits to owning the tool, says his  company is researching certain aspects
Opinion
2 months ago

ZALE HECHTER: SA could lead the way in the African fintech revolution

Poor education and internet access are holding us back
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chelsea sale hits a snag as Abramovich becomes ...
News
2.
Airbnb hosts and guests divided over new ...
News
3.
Africa’s female entrepreneurs battle ‘tomato ...
News
4.
Italy’s Eni to open rouble account at Gazprombank ...
News
5.
US-Taliban deal ‘the single most important ...
News

Related Articles

EU bites at Apple over iPhone payments

News

Lipa Payments pushes for SA and Nigeria expansion with Capitec backing

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.