News

Investec Property Fund sees office and retail regaining sparkle

Half of the firm’s 77 new leases are in the office and retail property market

18 May 2022 - 19:39 Adelaide Changole
Picture: BLOOMBERG

SA’s office and retail property market is gaining a second wind after years of being unloved, according to Investec Property Fund.

Half of the firm’s 77 new leases signed with clients in the year through to end-March were in those sectors, creating an opportunity to dive back in after a period of disposals, co-CEO Andrew Wooler said in an interview. 

The fund, which has real-estate investments of R22.1bn ($1.39bn) in SA and Europe, had previously spent 2021 selling retail assets to free up capital for higher demand segments such as warehousing and logistics, he said. 

“The pivot in SA is now that everything is certainly stabilised, and it feels like it’s stabilised in our portfolios,” Wooler said. 

Investec Property Fund may dispose of its 65% stake in a pan-European logistics portfolio as rising property values and falling rental yields create an exit opportunity.

“There’s opportunity to exit and crystallise significant value for shareholders and then recycle that capital,” Wooler said. 

The fund reported an 11% jump in earnings in the year through to end-March, as vacancies more than halved. Property income advanced to R1.1bn, delivering a 34% return to shareholders. The fund expects net operating income to climb as much as 5% in the coming year. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Investec Property Fund leaders eye local prospects

Market has many opportunities, but group will stay prudent on capital allocation to unlock value for shareholders
Companies
1 month ago

Spear Reit plans to grow assets to R15bn over the next six years

JSE-listed Spear owns 32 assets in the Western Cape, predominantly in the Cape Town region
Companies
2 months ago

Q&A: Growthpoint Properties CEO Norbert Sasse on offshore investing and growth chances

With limited opportunities in SA, the company intends deploying more capital abroad to unlock value
Companies
2 months ago

Investec Property Fund to sell three retail warehouses for R271m

The assets are not in alignment with the fund’s long-term strategy
Companies
3 months ago
