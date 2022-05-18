×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gerhard Schröder stripped of Bundestag office privileges over Putin ties

Former German chancellor has refused to give up lucrative jobs as chair of Russia’s Rosneft and shareholder committee of Nord Stream

18 May 2022 - 21:23 Iain Rogers
Former chancellor Gerhard Schröder, left, greets Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Former chancellor Gerhard Schröder, left, greets Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Germany’s ruling coalition is stripping former chancellor Gerhard Schröder of his office in the lower house of parliament over his close ties to Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Schröder has refused to give up lucrative jobs as chair of both the state-owned Russian oil giant Rosneft and the shareholder committee of Nord Stream, which built a Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline that Chancellor Olaf Scholz halted in February. A Social Democrat like Scholz, Schröder served as chancellor from 1998 to 2005.

Germany’s ruling alliance of the SPD, the Greens and the Free Democrats has agreed to withdraw Schroeder’s right to an office in the Bundestag, the three parties said Wednesday in an emailed statement. They will also link future perks for former chancellors to official duties that they perform after leaving office rather than granting them automatically.

“Gerhard Schröder no longer has any ongoing obligations from his position as a former chancellor,” according to the statement. “This eliminates the reason for personnel and office space.” Schroeder will keep his pension and his security detail, local media reported.

The SPD in April urged Schröder to leave the party and said a process to kick him out was under way. The 78-year-old, who lost to Angela Merkel in the 2005 election, defended Putin over apparent Russian atrocities in Ukraine, saying he didn’t think those orders would have come from the Russian leader.

“Gerhard Schröder’s proximity to Putin damages Germany’s reputation,” Martin Huber, general secretary of the opposition CSU party, said on Twitter. “The taxpayer shouldn’t be paying him for it.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Turkey blocks Nato accession bids by Finland and Sweden

Move comes hours after Nordic states officially launch process to join defence alliance under the shadow of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
News
2 hours ago

STEVEN KUO: How SA can protect itself from the war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s miscalculation has worsened inflation and increased the risk of a global recession
Opinion
6 hours ago

Kyiv court puts Russian soldier on trial

This is the first war crimes trial for murder of civilian since invasion began
World
5 hours ago

Mariupol defiance ‘changed the course of Ukraine war’

Ukrainian presidential adviser says talks on evacuating more people from the city’s Azovstal steel works are continuing
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chelsea sale hits a snag as Abramovich becomes ...
News
2.
Airbnb hosts and guests divided over new ...
News
3.
Africa’s female entrepreneurs battle ‘tomato ...
News
4.
Italy’s Eni to open rouble account at Gazprombank ...
News
5.
Turkey blocks Nato accession bids by Finland and ...
News

Related Articles

Chelsea sale hits a snag as Abramovich becomes tetchy

News

Italy’s Eni to open rouble account at Gazprombank for Russian gas

News

Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it pushes Russian forces back

World / Europe

Lean pickings for Viktor Orban, who is hungry for allies

News

Putin crackdown chases independent media into exile and crypto

News

Russian troops doomed to fail in Ukraine, says former mercenary

World / Europe

UK defence secretary accuses Putin of ‘mirroring fascism’

World / Europe

Putin justifies invasion as fighting continues in Ukraine

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.