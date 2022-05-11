Airbnb hosts and guests divided over new protection rules

Assuming the host has already been contacted and was unable to offer an acceptable solution, customer service agents will have access to an automatically generated list of Airbnb properties similar to the existing booking, from which they will be able to immediately rebook the guest at no cost.

Chesky says the directive will be to upgrade a guest when in doubt: “We’d rather you be convinced this is a better home, not a worse home.”

Airbnb will also have “a second line of defence” prepared for big events and high-demand seasons, when inventory can be fully booked out.

“Let’s say it’s Palm Springs during Coachella and all the Airbnbs are booked,” says Chesky. “Our agents will also have queued up properties or hotel rooms that might be off platform.” The idea, he explains, is having more agents being able to respond in more languages, to offer solutions “in minutes or hours rather than days”.

Early response

Hosts were tipped off to the policy change earlier in the year and have been discussing it in Facebook hosting groups. Running through the largely negative posts are fears that guests would take advantage of the policy and claim a refund for minor, or in worse cases, fabricated complaints.

Some hosts Bloomberg spoke to in April said they were contemplating creating a website to attract their own bookings, so they wouldn’t have to deal with Airbnb’s policies and rules. Kim D, a superhost who has properties in western New York and Florida, said she worries that a guest could try to take advantage of the new policy and seek a refund for a minor problem. (Bloomberg is not using her last name because she worries Airbnb could remove her listings.)

A guest could stay at her property for three nights and come up with a minor issue for wanting to leave, which could risk Airbnb approving a refund, she said, adding there’s a “grey area” between what hosts, guests and the company view as worthy of reimbursement.

The company views the new policies as breathing room for guests. “We didn’t want to be punitive to hosts, but a lot of guests don’t check out the entire property the first day they arrive and they discover something the second day,” Chesky said of the time frame. “And that’s kind of a ticking time bomb — by day two if you discover anything you can’t call us? So we try to be reasonable.”

A 72-hour window would also give the host and guest more time to address the issue themselves, an Airbnb spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Chesky thinks that for most hosts, the policy should be a net benefit. He says “95% of hosts — maybe 99% — will be happy because they’re doing a great job. And if a host cancels or lists properties that are not as described, it kind of hurts the brand of every host.”

For consumers like Swann, it may be too little too late. “Would I use them again? Maybe,” she says. Roy, however, is encouraged. “We love Airbnb. We have always used Airbnb,” she says. “I’m really glad they’re addressing these issues.”

