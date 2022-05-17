Italy’s Eni to open rouble account at Gazprombank for Russian gas

Italy’s Eni will open accounts in both roubles and euros with Russia’s Gazprombank, as the energy giant accedes to demands from Moscow that gas payments be made in the Russian currency.

The decision, made to assure that payments could be made in time to avoid disruption of gas supplies, comes as the EU has avoided putting extensive new guidance into writing in its standoff with the Kremlin over gas supplies, after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that gas be paid for in roubles.

Eni’s new procedures will be neutral in terms of both cost and risk, and not incompatible with existing sanctions, the company said on Tuesday. The payment obligation can be fulfilled with the transfer of euros, Eni said.