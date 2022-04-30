Questions on Covid-19 reinfections still up in the air

Given the source, it’s hard to argue with this. As a guide to policy and behaviour, though, it’s not so clear. Going to great lengths to avoid infection makes less sense for most of us than it used to, and trying to maintain a zero-Covid policy as a nation, as China is doing, seems to make no sense at all. But should we be going out and trying to get infected?

Drosten certainly doesn’t subscribe to this view, instead expressing hope that the “Asian courtesy” of wearing a mask when ill and in certain other situations catches on in Germany. Wondering what the right balance might be, I asked my primary-care physician (and college classmate) Bertie Bregman, who has been treating Covid patients in New York since the early days of the pandemic and contracted the disease early on, too. He had an interesting response: “In a nutshell, what I believe is that we have to stop being so neurotic about Covid and be more neurotic about everything else.”

That is, with Covid now manifesting itself among the vaccinated and those with prior infections (that is, almost everybody) mainly as a standard-issue upper-respiratory infection, we should probably just treat it as a standard-issue infection, albeit with a heightened awareness that the spread of such diseases can and should be slowed by simple measures such as staying at home and wearing a mask when sick.

The one “wild card”, Bregman allowed, is long Covid, the risk that even mild cases now could lead to complications later. But taking reasonable care around cold- and flu-like symptoms is likely to be more effective in curbing Covid, he thinks, than the widely followed approach of taking rapid Covid tests and going about life as normal if they come back negative — “then half the time a week later they turn out to be positive”.

What about building immunity? Exposing children early on to germs and allergens pays dividends later, Bregman said, but for adults “the costs of getting sick outweigh the benefits”. So yes, most of us will probably get Covid, repeatedly. No need to rush it, though.

