Scholz’s party loses North Rhine-Westphalia vote in Ukraine backlash

Last week, the SPD suffered its first defeat in a regional election since Scholz took office in December, tumbling to an historic low in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein. The CDU romped to victory thanks to its popular incumbent, while the SPD dropped to third behind the Greens, one of its coalition partners.

Scholz has responded to criticism of his Ukraine policies by approving the delivery of some heavy weapons and by taking a more visible role on the international stage. His government has also backed EU plans to halt imports of Russian oil and coal.

Shortly after Scholz upended decades of German defence policy in the early stages of the war with a promise to boost spending and send weapons to Ukraine, his party pulled off a resounding victory in a regional vote in Saarland at the end of March.

His policies since have failed to keep pace with the dynamic of the conflict as the war drags on and atrocities allegedly committed by Russian troops have come to light. Even now, his support for Ukraine is questioned.

Dirk Niebel, an adviser to German defence firm Rheinmetall, accused Scholz of being slow to grant export approval for as many as 100 Marder tanks, saying the fighting vehicles could be transferred to Ukraine in two to three weeks.

“Do you want to lose more time? That costs even more lives,” Niebel, a former development minister, told the Tagesspiegel newspaper in an interview published on Sunday. “You need to give Ukraine the support it needs for its survival fight now.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com