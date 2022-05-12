×

News

Namibia launches sovereign wealth fund

President Hage Geingob says the fund will protect the country against future economic shocks

12 May 2022 - 20:56 Kaula Nhongo
President Hage Geingob. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Namibia has set up a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) to serve as a buffer against future economic shocks, President Hage Geingob said on Thursday.

Royalties from the sale of natural, renewable and non-renewable mineral resources, taxes, divestiture from public investment holdings and contributions from certain state-owned enterprises will finance the fund, which was launched on Thursday.

The arid and sparsely populated country has hopes of being the next big frontier for oil after significant offshore finds by TotalEnergies and Shell in February, and plans to develop and export green hydrogen. 

“It is imperative to put some savings aside to cushion the economy in the event of unpredictable catastrophes,” Geingob told legislators in Windhoek, the capital. “Having fiscal buffers in place can help to lessen the impact of unpredictable events on the day-to-day livelihoods of Namibians.”

The country’s economy, which has contracted nine out of 16 quarters since 2018, is facing increased headwinds from low credit growth, soaring energy prices and supply shocks caused by the war in Ukraine and renewed virus lockdowns in China. 

The SWF will be split into short- and long-term funds known as the intergenerational and stabilisation accounts, and it should help build investor confidence, Finance Minister Ipumbu Shiimi said.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Uganda prepares to build nuclear power plant

The country is pioneering this form of energy generation in East Africa
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe’s factory capacity inches up but resurgent headwinds threaten

CZI survey shows output up to 56.25% in 2021 from 47% a year earlier
World
1 day ago

China joins France to head Zambia’s debt talks

President says the country is determined to restore its credibility
News
3 days ago
