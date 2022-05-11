UK signs pledge to defend Sweden and Finland during Nato bids

The two Nordic countries began to seriously consider joining the alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and are expected to make a decision to file applications in coming days.

Johnson appeared reluctant to detail what the UK would send in the event Sweden is attacked, and said it would depend on Sweden’s request.

“What we’re saying today is that upon request from the other party, we would come to the other party’s assistance,” Johnson said. “It’s vital to state that, ever more important to state that now, in the grim circumstances in which we find ourselves with the Russian attack on Ukraine.”

Still, the security agreements with Sweden and Finland are part of Johnson’s efforts to put the UK at the centre of the international response to the crisis in Ukraine and Russian aggression. That matters even more for the UK after Brexit, and with tensions running high between his government and the EU.

The premier also made clear the UK’s “unwavering support” for Nato to welcome new members, according to a statement from the UK government.

“These are not a short-term stopgap, but a long-term commitment to bolster military ties and global stability, and fortify Europe’s defences for generations to come,” Johnson said in Sweden. Later in Helsinki he added: “We make these commitments to our friends in Finland not because we can make them — and we certainly can — but because we must.”

Military co-operation between the UK and northern European countries has centred on the Joint Expeditionary Force, a framework of defence co-operation encompassing 10 countries — the Nordics, the Baltics, the Netherlands and the UK.

Still, the agreement signed on Wednesday for the first time puts pen on paper on security between the countries, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said.

“These decisions, they strengthen our own security here in Finland, and that of Europe, and that of the whole Nato world, especially if we join,” Niinisto told reporters in Helsinki.

