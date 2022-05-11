Saudi Aramco overtakes Apple as the world’s most valuable company

Earlier in 2022, Apple boasted a market value of $3-trillion, about $1-trillion more than Aramco’s. Since then, however, Apple has fallen by 19% while Aramco is up 27%.

Apple representatives didn’t respond to a request for comment.

With the Fed on pace to further raise rates by at least another 150 basis points this year and with no prospects yet of a resolution for the conflict in Ukraine, it may be a while until tech regains dominance, according to Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder.

“There’s panic selling in a lot of tech and other high-multiple names, and the money coming out of there seems headed in particular for energy, which for now has a favourable outlook, given commodity prices,” he said. “Companies like Aramco are benefiting significantly from this environment.”

Tech weakness

The year’s weakness in technology shares has come amid concerns over inflation and a more aggressive Fed. Apple’s recent results also underlined the difficulties it is facing from supply constraints. The stock is still seen as a relative safety play within the sector, given its steady growth and balance-sheet strength — factors that have limited its decline this year. The stock’s year-to-date drop is smaller than the 24.8% decline of the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Apple remains the largest stock among US companies. Microsoft, in second place, has a market capitalisation of $1.96-trillion.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Energy sector has soared 39% this year, supported by a rally in the price of Brent crude oil which has gone from about $78 a barrel at the start of the year to $108. Occidental Petroleum is the top performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, with a 108% advance.

“In a bear market, buyers aren’t enticed by fair value, they want cheap values, and I think buyers will remain on strike until we see more pain and prices look even more attractive,” said Meyer at Tower Bridge.

