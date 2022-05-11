×

News

Saudi Aramco overtakes Apple as the world’s most valuable company

11 May 2022 - 20:44 Ryan Vlastelica and Matt Turner
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Saudi Aramco overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable company, stoked by a surge in oil prices that is buoying the crude producer while adding to an inflation surge that is throttling demand for technology stocks.

Aramco traded near its highest level on record on Wednesday, with a market capitalisation of about $2.43-trillion, surpassing that of Apple for the first time since 2020. The iPhone maker fell 4.4% in New York to $147.53, giving it a valuation of $2.38-trillion.

Even if the move proves short-lived and Apple retakes the top spot again, the role reversal underscores the power of major forces coursing through the global economy. 

Soaring oil prices, while great for profits at Aramco, are worsening rising inflation that is forcing the Federal Reserve to rise interest rates at the fastest pace in decades. The higher rates go, the more investors discount the value of future revenue flows from tech companies and push down their stock prices.

“You can’t compare Apple to Saudi Aramco in terms of their businesses or fundamentals, but the outlook for the commodity space has improved. They’re the beneficiaries of inflation and tight supply,” said James Meyer, chief investment officer at Tower Bridge Advisors.

Earlier in 2022, Apple boasted a market value of $3-trillion, about $1-trillion more than Aramco’s. Since then, however, Apple has fallen by 19% while Aramco is up 27%. 

Apple representatives didn’t respond to a request for comment. 

With the Fed on pace to further raise rates by at least another 150 basis points this year and with no prospects yet of a resolution for the conflict in Ukraine, it may be a while until tech regains dominance, according to Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder. 

“There’s panic selling in a lot of tech and other high-multiple names, and the money coming out of there seems headed in particular for energy, which for now has a favourable outlook, given commodity prices,” he said. “Companies like Aramco are benefiting significantly from this environment.”

Tech weakness

The year’s weakness in technology shares has come amid concerns over inflation and a more aggressive Fed. Apple’s recent results also underlined the difficulties it is facing from supply constraints. The stock is still seen as a relative safety play within the sector, given its steady growth and balance-sheet strength — factors that have limited its decline this year. The stock’s year-to-date drop is smaller than the 24.8% decline of the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Apple remains the largest stock among US companies. Microsoft, in second place, has a market capitalisation of $1.96-trillion.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Energy sector has soared 39% this year, supported by a rally in the price of Brent crude oil which has gone from about $78 a barrel at the start of the year to $108. Occidental Petroleum is the top performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, with a 108% advance. 

“In a bear market, buyers aren’t enticed by fair value, they want cheap values, and I think buyers will remain on strike until we see more pain and prices look even more attractive,” said Meyer at Tower Bridge.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Oil is set to go through the roof as it barrels towards record

In one of the largest energy supply shocks yet, forecasts show crude is likely to top $200 a barrel
Opinion
1 month ago

EU bites at Apple over iPhone payments

The decision to ramp up its antitrust probe comes weeks after the bloc approved new rules to rein in how US tech firms operate in the region
News
1 week ago

Stock market meltdowns have FAANGs looking increasingly toothless

But the big tech companies may not have lost all their bite
Business
1 week ago
