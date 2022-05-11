Fortunes of crypto billionaires nosedive in market sell-off

Then there’s Michael Novogratz. The CEO of crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital has seen his fortune plummet to $2.9bn, from $8.5bn in early November. He’s been a champion of TerraUSD, the algorithmic stablecoin that’s now at risk of a complete collapse amid a breakdown in the price of a crypto token in the same ecosystem, Luna.

“I’m probably the only guy in the world that’s got both a bitcoin tattoo and a Luna tattoo,” Novogratz said at the bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami on April 6.

Billionaire crypto fortunes that swelled over the past two years are disappearing after a sell-off that began with tech stocks spilt over into digital money. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, and Ether have both fallen more than 50% since their record highs late in 2021.

While almost all crypto holders have suffered wealth declines, some of the biggest and most visible losses are concentrated among founders of exchanges, where traders buy and sell digital currencies.

At least on paper, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of closely held Binance, has lost an even larger fortune than Armstrong or Novogratz. He debuted on the Bloomberg wealth index in January with a net worth of $96bn, one of the world’s largest. By Wednesday that had shrunk to $16bn, using the average enterprise value to sales multiples of Coinbase and Canadian crypto firm Voyager Digital as a basis for the calculations.

Crypto exchanges in the US appear to be suffering more of a downturn than their global competitors. Trading volumes at Coinbase have steadily fallen since the beginning of the year, while more internationally focused Binance saw an uptick in volume last month. Binance’s US-focused business, by comparison, experienced even steeper declines than Coinbase’s.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of rival crypto exchange Gemini, have each lost about $2.1bn — or roughly 40% — of their wealth in 2022. The fortune of Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, has fallen by half since the end of March to about $13bn.

Armstrong isn’t the only Coinbase billionaire losing money. Co-founder Fred Ehrsam, a former Goldman Sachs trader, is currently worth $1.3bn, down more than 60% this year.

Armstrong owns 16% of Coinbase and controls 59.5% of its voting shares, according to the company’s 2022 proxy statement, while Ehrsam has a 4.5% stake and controls 26% of its voting stock.

Coinbase’s bonds have also plunged, recently trading in line with some of the riskiest junk-rated notes.

