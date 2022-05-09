×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Indonesian coal shipments hit record levels

Trade is a bright spot for Southeast Asia’s largest economy, as GDP grew 5% year-on-year in the March quarter

09 May 2022 - 13:18 Claire Jiao and Grace Sihombing
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The Indonesian economy grew steadily in the first quarter as stronger exports helped offset the Omicron-induced weakness in domestic consumption.

Gross domestic product in the three months through March grew 5.01% from a year earlier, the country’s statistics agency said Monday. That compares with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a 4.95% expansion, and a 0.7% drop in the same period last year.

Trade is a bright spot for Southeast Asia’s largest economy, which has served as a key exporter of coal, palm oil and minerals amid a global shortage in commodities after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After a brief ban on coal shipments at the start of the year to secure domestic supplies, exports shot up to record levels in March.

That’s given Indonesia a timely boost as the highly transmissible Omicron strain led to a surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths in February. The government restricted operations of shopping malls, restaurants and tourist spots, dampening private consumption that accounts for over half of GDP.

The country’s benchmark stocks index trimmed its losses to 3.9% as of 11.37am local time, after falling as much as 4.6% in morning trade. The rupiah is down 0.23% to 14,530 a dollar, its weakest since July 2021.

“Recovery is still in place,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “Despite some headwinds including higher inflation risk, it should stay supported given the stabilisation of the Covid-19 risk.”

The first-quarter numbers put the nation on track to hit its full-year growth target of 4.8%-5.5%, especially now that Covid-19 cases have declined sharply and most virus curbs scrapped. It will also be a crucial data point for the central bank as it assesses the pacing of its exit of monetary accommodation, against the backdrop of brewing price pressures and faster tightening by the Federal Reserve.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

LETTER: It's simply impossible to replace coal power in a decade

Gas is the future — coal alternatives, such as solar and wind power, are inefficient and powerships will not provide nearly enough gigawatts
Opinion
3 days ago

Encouraging signs of progress on renewable energy programme

But the rollout is not nearly fast enough to take the pressure off Eskom’s ailing power stations
Business
1 day ago

STUART THEOBALD: Renewable energy plan hits the skids despite power crisis

No project has reached financial close since the fourth bid window in 2015
Opinion
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Digging up dirt to arranging loans — Musk’s fixer ...
News
2.
Gangs stealing underground cables plague platinum ...
News
3.
Sinn Fein’s jump to Northern Ireland’s biggest ...
News
4.
Boehly-Clearlake Group lands $5.25bn deal for ...
News
5.
Africa turns to alternatives as wheat prices soar
News

Related Articles

LETTER: Vacillating climate change stance is confusing

Opinion / Letters

KATISHI MASEMOLA: SA simply can’t afford to ditch coal

Opinion

SA could lead the way for other big coal users through finance deal

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.