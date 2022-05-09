China’s green Belt and Road reset has grey areas

“The most effective way to make BRI green, in China’s political context, is a direct commitment from the top leadership for sure,” but at the same time progress on policy is also valuable and needed, said Li Shuo, climate analyst at Greenpeace East Asia. “There are many areas that can be improved, especially about enforceability and implementation of regulations.”

The eight months since Xi’s declaration that no new coal-fired projects will be financed abroad show that changes can follow quickly when direction is set at the top. A total of 12.8GW of Chinese overseas coal projects have been cancelled, according to Helsinki-based Research on Energy and Clean Air. That is more than a third of South Korea’s total coal power capacity in 2021.

But stakeholders are still testing the boundaries of the new policy. It does not help that Chinese officials are doubling down on fossil fuels at home amid fears of an energy shortage and concerns over economic growth.

As much as 19.2GW of coal projects associated with the Belt and Road that had already secured financing, contracts or permits are now in a grey area. The lack of clarity about Xi’s single-sentence declaration in September has left plenty of space for developers to get projects approved. For example, the commission identified at least two new Belt and Road coal-fired power plants that have secured construction and purchasing agreements from Chinese firms after Xi’s pledge.

Moving the Belt and Road away from coal is not only important for China’s bid to present itself as a climate leader, but increasingly a way to avoid investment risks. Fierce local pushback against the environmental impacts have already halted some projects. The latest report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that coal assets are at risk of being stranded before 2030, while stressing that finance is a “critical enabler” in the energy transition.

“We would hope to see China make increased emphasis on multistakeholder governance mechanisms such as environmental disclosure and public participation in the next steps,” said Dimitri de Boer, chief representative of environmental law charity ClientEarth in the country. “For China, there is a genuine interest in making the BRI greener because the government increasingly understands that is aligned with its interest.”

Bloomberg

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com