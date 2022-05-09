Bitcoin plunges amid global flight from riskier investments

Bitcoin slumped to a level last seen in July 2021, part of a wider retreat in cryptocurrencies triggered by a global flight from riskier investments.

The world’s largest digital token fell as much as 5.1% on Monday and traded at around $32,630 at10.47am in New York. Ether fell as much as 7%, while Solana dropped 7.3% and Avalanche dipped 9.4%.

Michael Novogratz, the billionaire cryptocurrency investor who leads Galaxy Digital Holdings , warned that he expects things to get worse before they get better.

“Crypto probably trades correlated to the Nasdaq until we hit a new equilibrium,” Novogratz said on Galaxy’s first-quarter earnings call on Monday. “My instinct is there’s some more damage to be done, and that will trade in a very choppy, volatile and difficult market for at least the next few quarters before people are getting some sense that we’re at an equilibrium.”

Tightening monetary policy to combat runaway inflation and ebbing liquidity are turning investors away from speculative assets across global markets. Adding to the caution around digital assets, the value of TerraUSD or UST, an algorithmic stablecoin that aims to maintain a one-to-one peg to the dollar, slid below $1 over the weekend before recovering.

“In light of fears of rising inflation, most investors have taken a risk-off approach — selling stocks and cryptos alike in order to cut down risk,” said Darshan Bathija, CEO of Singapore-based crypto exchange Vauld.

Monday’s sell-off was widespread across the cryptocurrency universe, with Cardano falling 8.4% and Polkadot down 6.7%, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Rising interest rates are giving individual and institutional investors pause for thought about the crypto market outlook, according to Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, an algorithm-based crypto investment platform. Bitcoin’s 29% decline in 2022 compares with a retreat of more than 10% in global bonds and shares, and a 2.5% advance in gold.

“The downward trend is likely to continue for the next few days,” he said, adding Bitcoin could test the $30,000 level.