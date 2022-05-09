×

News

Bitcoin falls to levels last seen in July 2021

Tighter monetary policy and ebbing liquidity are turning investors away from speculative assets across global markets

09 May 2022 - 12:55 Sidhartha Shukla
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN

Bitcoin is falling towards levels last seen in July 2021, part of a wider retreat in cryptocurrencies amid a global flight from riskier investments.

The world’s largest digital token dropped as much as 2.7% on Monday and was trading at $33,741 as of 12.40pm in Singapore. The second biggest, Ether, shed as much 4.6%. Most of the major virtual coins were under pressure over the weekend and the downbeat mood carried over into Monday.

Tightening monetary policy and ebbing liquidity are turning investors away from speculative assets across global markets. Adding to the caution around digital assets, the value of TerraUSD or UST, an algorithmic stablecoin that aims to maintain a one-to-one peg to the dollar, slid below $1 over the weekend before recovering.

Rising interest rates are giving individual and institutional investors pause for thought about the crypto market outlook, according to Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, an algorithm-based crypto investment platform.

“The downward trend is likely to continue for the next few days,” he said, adding bitcoin could test the $30,000 level.

The token would hit its lowest level since July 2021 if it weakens below $32,970. Bitcoin’s 27% decline in 2022 compares with a retreat of more than 10% in global bonds and shares, and a 2.5% advance in gold.

Bitcoin jumps as investors await Fed policy decision

Crypto assets have been weighed down as the Fed and other central banks raise interest rates to fight red-hot inflation
News
4 days ago

El Salvador's bitcoin-bond sale isn't working

The country has yet to receive a single cent of the $1bn it's seeking, deepening concern among creditors it will fail to pay back an $800m bond at ...
News
1 week ago

The crypto exchange, Russian agents, data leaks — and all those unanswered questions

The regional head of Binance claims he had ‘no choice’ but to hand over information to Moscow’s financial intelligence unit
Companies
2 weeks ago
