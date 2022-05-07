Gazprom gives sanctions pledge to European clients

Gazprom has written to its European clients seeking to reassure them that they can keep paying for gas without breaching sanctions, the latest indication that Russia may be trying to find a way to keep the gas flowing.

European companies are scrambling to work out how they can keep buying Russian gas after Moscow demanded payments be made in roubles when the European Commission said such a move would breach sanctions. Poland and Bulgaria have already been cut off. Other countries’ payments fall due later this month.

In a letter seen by Bloomberg, Gazprom told clients that a new order published by the Kremlin on May 4 “clarifies the procedure” set out in the initial decree on ruble payments.

It is unclear if the new order will be enough to satisfy the EU, which has said that setting up an account in roubles and dealing with the central bank would contravene sanctions. The EU had no comment on Saturday.

The new order is that the foreign currency received from buyers is to be exchanged to roubles via accounts with Russia’s National Clearing Centre.

Gazprom said in the letter that the order ensures transparency of the cash flows from the foreign buyers and excludes the possibility of any “third party” being involved in the settlements. The procedure as set out appears to exclude the sanctioned central bank.