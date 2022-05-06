Digging up dirt to arranging loans — Musk’s fixer does it all

Bill Gates’s Cascade Investment employs dozens of people on various teams to manage venture capital, real estate and stock picks, including what Musk claims is a $500m bet against Tesla shares.

Birchall has help. Alex Spiro, Musk’s lawyer, has played a key role in defending the billionaire in his entanglements with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the “pedo guy” lawsuit. He declined to comment for this story.

Another wealth-management firm, Catalyst Family Office, has also been linked to Musk. It describes itself as a multifamily office that offers investing, tax, philanthropy and estate planning as well as “concierge and lifestyle management”.

Ronald Gong, a managing partner at Catalyst, is listed on tax forms for Musk’s foundation dating back to 2013. He has been listed as an agent for other entities associated with Musk, like Gatsby, which purchased a home in the San Francisco Bay area for $23.4m in 2017. That property was the last of Musk’s California homes to be sold after his move to Texas, in a $30m deal in December. Catalyst, based in Silicon Valley, has opened an office in Austin as well. The limited liability company was registered in Texas in August.

Birchall also moved his family to Texas, buying a $2.25m home in Austin in 2020. The listing for the five-bedroom house shows an ornate living space with columns in the foyer and elaborate iron work, with a pool and tennis court outside.

Legal convenience

Excession relocated to Texas, too, with the Musk Foundation, Musk’s school Ad Astra, and several of his other limited liability companies, all of which list Birchall as director, manager, CFO, or some other title, including Neuralink, Musk’s brain-implant company, which lists Birchall as director and executive officer.

But Birchall doesn’t necessarily have real executive power at these entities — for example, his name was only added to Neuralink paperwork as a legal convenience, a person familiar with the matter said. Birchall rarely visited the Neuralink office and wasn’t involved in daily work, said the person, who asked not to be named speaking about the inner workings of the company.

Birchall has taken on roles more typical for a head of family office, such as facilitating relationships with the big banks Musk routinely turns to for megaloans. Those have been key to how Musk has grown his fortune, borrowing to fund new ventures instead of being forced to sell Tesla stock. That has also significantly reduced his tax obligations.

Text messages between Musk and his confidants, released as part of the investigation into his 2018 tweets about taking Tesla private for $420 a share, illustrate one example. Included in the hundreds of messages and calls is only a single exchange between him and Birchall — a text message in which Birchall promotes his old employer, suggesting Morgan Stanley should be involved in any privatisation deal considering they have been “our best resource on the personal side, by far”.

“They provide you with the largest ($350m) of all the lines and each time we have pressed them for more borrow power or a lower rate, they’ve come through,” he wrote. In 2018, Musk took out $61m in mortgages on five properties in California with the help of Morgan Stanley.

Online presence

“That seems fair,” Musk responded.

Unlike his boss, with his more than 90-million Twitter followers, Birchall’s online presence is minimal. He follows 40 people on Twitter, including Musk and all his companies, and hasn’t ever tweeted or liked a tweet. He’s more active on Facebook, posting photos of his five children on alongside videos and posts from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The word that comes up often to describe Birchall is “nice” — four different people interviewed for this story used the word. But even those who have interacted with him aren’t left with much of an impression because he says little.

At times, Birchall’s work for Musk has seemed at odds with his nice-guy persona.

In 2018, Birchall was tasked with digging up dirt on the man in the “pedo guy” lawsuit, who had criticised Musk’s suggestion of using a SpaceX submarine to rescue the trapped soccer team in Thailand.

Birchall, using a pseudonym James Brickhouse, hired a con man who claimed to be a private investigator. Birchall said in his testimony that he had used the Brickhouse alias before to do things such as plan Musk’s travel and buy a web domain — justballs.com. (The deal for the website never went through.) Musk ultimately won the case.

These kinds of odd jobs aren’t uncommon for heads of family offices, said Mohamed of Agreus Group, which is why it can be hard to find people who are suited for the position coming out of the world of Wall Street.

Non-profit

“The line between personal and professional cross over very often,” he said.

In more recent years, Birchall has liaised with non-profit on behalf of Musk’s foundation, such as the $100m commitment for the XPrize Carbon Removal, gifts to Feeding Texas and millions of dollars to a pair of Covid-19 researchers.

Over the past few years, he handed over some responsibilities to Igor Kurganov, a poker player-turned effective altruist who has been the point person for recent grantees of the Musk Foundation. Birchall still sits in on calls, said Dan Barouch, one of the Covid-19 researchers who received $2.5m from the foundation. He described Birchall as “perfectly nice”, though he isn’t sure what exactly he does for Musk.

“The short answer is I don’t know exactly how the Musk Foundation works,” said Barouch, who has also spoken directly with Musk, something unusual for grantees.

Mohamed said Birchall and Musk must have great chemistry, considering Birchall has been there for more than six years.

“If you don’t have that personal chemistry and culture fit with the principle that you’re gonna work for, you wouldn’t last long,” Mohamed said. “I’m assuming beyond Jared’s skill set — and I’m pretty sure he is great at what he does — but beyond that, I’m absolutely confident that he shares an amazing fit and chemistry with Elon Musk.”

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com