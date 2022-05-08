Africa turns to alternatives as wheat prices soar

Global wheat prices are so high that African consumers are starting to ditch the grain from their diet.

Food producers in Kenya, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Nigeria and Cameroon say they are mixing cheaper alternatives into their breads, pastries and pastas. Local rice, manioc flour and sorghum are substituted for wheat, which has spiked about 40% this year as Russia’s invasion squeezed exports from Ukraine, one of the biggest shippers.

These domestic crops are less exposed to trade disruptions and global inflation, thus offering some protection from food prices that remain near record levels.

Kenya imports about 44% of its wheat from the Black Sea region, and the surging prices helped stoke inflation to 6.5% in April. Unga Group, the Nairobi-based maker of Exe brand wheat flour and Jogoo maize flour, is seeing a shift in sales to its Amana line of rice and pulses.

“There is a spike in the price of maize and wheat driving consumers to other alternatives,” MD Joseph Choge said. “Pulses and rice sales are growing while wheat is coming down.”

The farm-gate price of maize has doubled and millers are struggling to get enough supplies, he said.

Global supplies of wheat could shrink even more as India considers restricting exports after severe heatwaves damaged crops.

Previously, the country slashed its production estimate for this season but said there was enough supply to meet domestic demand.