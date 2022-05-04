North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into eastern coast sea

North Korea fired a possible mid- to long-range ballistic missile into the sea off its eastern coast, the Yonhap News Agency said, after Kim Jong Un pledged to accelerate the development of his nuclear programme.

The projectile was launched from a Pyongyang-area site near where Kim in March test-launched his first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in more than four years, Yonhap said, without citing anyone. The launch was separately confirmed by the South Korean and Japanese governments, with Japan’s Coast Guard saying the projectile was probably a ballistic missile.

The launch comes after Kim vowed at a military parade last week in Pyongyang to speed up the development of his weapons programme. US President Joe Biden is expected to make his first visit to Seoul, South Korea as president later this month, after months of failed overtures to Pyongyang to restart talks.

“North Korea seems to have resumed its martial protests before Biden’s visit to South Korea later this month and as the US deploys its strategic assets around the Korean Peninsula,” said Cheon Seong-whun, a former security strategy secretary for South Korea’s presidential office.