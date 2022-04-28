New Zealand welcomes tourists again — but not so many, please

Adventure operator Quickfall says if there is a silver lining in Covid-19 it is the opportunity to reset. “One of the things we all agree on is that we have no ambition to go back to pre-Covid times when everything was like a stretched rubber band,” he says. “If we get back to 70%-80% of what we were and have the right-sized business, we will be quite happy with that. And deliver a good, quality product.”

New amid the pandemic are the Carlin hotel in Queenstown and the Park Hyatt in Auckland, both of which command striking waterfront views from balconied suites in their respective destinations. The Carlin is more intimate, with a total capacity of just 50 guests, spread out among mini apartments with as many as four bedrooms. (The largest ones have hot tubs on their private terraces, which face picturesque Queenstown Bay and mountain-backed Lake Wakatipu.) The Park Hyatt, meanwhile, is a more urban option: it sits in the middle of Wynyard Quarter, a revitalised harbour-front neighbourhood packed with restaurants and green spaces.

Robertson Lodges, long a standard-setter for luxury accommodation tucked among New Zealand’s most jaw-dropping landscapes, is still a go-to for five-star adventures. Upon reopening, it has added helicopter fly-fishing day trips you can take from either Matakauri Lodge, in Queenstown, or its more iconic Farm at Cape Kidnappers, nestled on cliffs above the stunning Hawke’s Bay coastline. The waters where the choppers touch down have been practically untouched for the last few years, and are teeming with trout.

Don’t fancy yourself an angler? Go heli-drinking instead. The distillers at Mt Fyffe and the adventure operator Altitude both had the same idea when they decided to each kick-start day trips that send groups of four to meet with award-winning gin producers whose operations are outside remote mountain and gold mining towns; it is the type of experience you can have only in New Zealand.

So are Great Walks. These epic trails are a signature way to experience the outdoors, spanning deep limestone gorges and vast valleys. Newly added to the official list is Paparoa Track, traversing about 55km along the west coast of South Island. It cuts through karst formations and ancient forests, with overnight options for both committed walkers and mountain bikers along the way.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com