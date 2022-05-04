Bitcoin jumps as investors await Fed policy decision

Bitcoin rose ahead of a highly anticipated interest-rate decision by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, helping to push it towards the higher end of the range it’s been trading in for much of the year.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 3.6% to $39,151 in early New York trading, a percentage move that passes for excitement for the token these days. The digital currency has swung within a 5% band for eight trading sessions in a prolonged calm not seen since the start of the year.

“Everything in crypto, I think, is more muted right now,” said Antonio Juliano, founder and CEO of dYdX, a decentralised trading platform that focuses on perpetual swaps.

Crypto-assets, just like other riskier areas of the market, have all been weighed down as the Fed and other global central banks raise interest rates to fight red-hot inflation. Market-watchers were bracing for the biggest Fed rate hike since 2000 on Wednesday and were awaiting more clues on how aggressively the central bank will try to tackle inflation.