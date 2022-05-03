×

Tata Steel profit leaps 47% as Ukraine war spurs demand

The company also announces 10-1 split amid a sharp rise in its share price

03 May 2022 - 17:19 Swansy Afonso
Tata Steel’s quarterly profit jumped 47% as demand for the alloy boomed, and the company announced a stock split amid a sharp run-up in its share price.

Group net profit grew to 97.6-billion rupees ($1.3bn) in the January to March period, compared with 66.4-billion rupees a year earlier, it said on Tuesday. That beat an average analysts’ estimate of about 95-billion rupees. 

Sales advanced 39% to 693.2-billion rupees, while costs rose 44% to 576.4-billion rupees from a year earlier. The company also announced that each share with a face value of 10 rupees will be split into 10.

The mill’s share price has more than doubled since December 2020 amid explosive demand as countries across the planet unleashed stimulus to prop up their economies. Tata Steel along with its domestic counterparts is also poised to gain from a supply gap created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as consumers from Europe to Africa seek alternative steel supplies. 

Single-digit growth in India’s steel demand driven by the government’s focus on infrastructure and high steel prices may help cushion Tata Steel and its peer JSW Steel from elevated input expenses, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Higher raw material costs have eaten into margins of metal producers globally as supply chains get roiled by the war in Ukraine and energy crisis in some countries. 

Tata Steel ended the financial year to March with a 13% growth in crude steel production to a record of 19-million tonnes in India, the company said in April. Sales in its India business rose 10% year on year during the quarter, while the Europe unit saw a drop in deliveries.

Shares of Tata closed 1.9% higher in Mumbai on Monday. Indian markets are shut on Tuesday for a public holiday. Analysts have 30 buy recommendations on the stock, three holds and one sell, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Glencore gets boost from commodity volatility as trading business shines

The group expects its trading business to 'comfortably exceed' a $3.2bn full-year profit guidance
Companies
5 days ago

Duferco calls for customs duty break on hot-rolled coil steel imports

Since 2017 hot-rolled coil steel has been subject to safeguard duties, in addition to normal customs duties
Companies
1 week ago

ArcelorMittal plans renewable-energy plants as it aims to restart Saldanha operation

Steel giant launches study on development of two 100MW facilities in Western Cape and Gauteng
Companies
1 week ago
