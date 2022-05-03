German authorities raid Morgan Stanley as dividend scandal widens

German prosecutors raided the Frankfurt offices of Morgan Stanley as part of their wider probe into the controversial Cum-Ex scandal that robbed tax payers of billions of euros.

Authorities are searching a bank and the homes of two suspects in an investigation over Cum-Ex and related strategies, according to a spokesperson for Cologne prosecutors. More than 75 officers are taking part in the action, he said.

Morgan Stanley confirmed that its premises were targeted and said the investigation relates to a “historic activity” and that the bank is “continuing to co-operate with the German authorities”.

Prosecutors in Cologne are questioning about 1,500 people from the financial industry and are applying further pressure on international banks. They raided Barclays’ Frankfurt offices in March days after Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch premises were hit.

Cum-Ex was a trading strategy that siphoned off at least €10bn ($10.5bn) in government revenue. Named for the Latin term for “With-Without,” the deals took advantage of German tax laws that apparently allowed multiple investors to claim refunds of a tax on dividends that was paid only once. The nation moved to abolish the practice in 2012.

While dating back to more than a decade ago, the Cum-Ex scandal is still roiling the industry. Deutsche Bank is another major lender facing the repercussions. An influential advisory firm recommended at the weekend that company shareholders shouldn’t sign off on management’s actions for the past year, citing Cum-Ex as one of the reasons.

Germany’s top court last week backed the retroactive application of laws to make sure the government can seize funds that banks and others involved in the scandal pocketed in the trades.

