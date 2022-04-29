×

Elon Musk ends week with Tesla stock sales of $8.5bn

Musk has now disposed of more than $24bn worth of stock in the electric-car maker during the last six months

29 April 2022 - 16:50 Dana Hull
Elon Musk. Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Elon Musk disclosed an additional $4.5bn worth of Tesla stock sales in new regulatory filings Friday, bringing his total this week to $8.5bn in the wake of his deal to buy Twitter.

Tesla’s CEO offloaded more than 5-million shares on April 28, according to the new filings. That followed disclosures late Thursday of sales totalling 4.4-million on April 26 and April 27.

Musk has now disposed of more than $24bn worth of stock in the electric-car maker during the last six months.

The world’s wealthiest man reached an agreement on April 25 to acquire Twitter for $44bn using a financing plan that’s alarmed some Tesla investors. In addition to pledging tens of billions of dollars worth of his Tesla shares to support margin loans, Musk has vowed to line up some $21bn worth of equity. It’s been unclear how much of that would come from selling a portion of his Tesla stake.

The latest disclosures come after Musk tweeted Thursday that he has “no further Tesla sales planned after today”. Since these sales took place that day, that was technically accurate even if shareholders weren’t yet aware of the full extent of the divestitures.

Tesla’s shares rose 3.7% at 9.37am in New York.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg 

Elon Musk sells $4bn worth of Tesla shares to help fund Twitter purchase

Musk has also been looking for partners to reduce his equity contribution to the deal, a person familiar with the matter says
Companies
7 hours ago

Twitter blames internal error for overstating user numbers for years

Social media platform reports stronger than expected user growth ahead of sale to Elon Musk
Companies
1 day ago

ANTON HARBER: Will Twitter owner Elon Musk put profit over public service, as has Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg?

The two billionaires now control the four biggest social media platforms, wielding unconstrained global power and representing a potential threat to ...
Opinion
1 day ago
Related Articles

LETTER: Musk's Twitter challenge

Opinion / Letters

Elon Musk's jet tracker expects to be grounded

News

Big hitter Elon Musk leaves Twitter advertisers antsy after free-speech pitch

Companies

