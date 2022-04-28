×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Huawei first quarter profit tumbles

Chinese telecom equipment giant hikes R&D spending as US sanctions wallop phone arm

28 April 2022 - 17:56 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL
Picture: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Huawei Technologies’ profit fell about 67% in the first quarter as the Chinese telecom equipment giant continued to battle crippling US trade and investment sanctions.

Revenue declined 14% to 131-billion yuan ($19.8bn) in the three months through March, the closely held company said on Thursday in a statement. Net profit margin narrowed to 4.3%, which translates to 5.6-billion yuan in net income. That compares with a margin of 11.1% and net income of 16.9-billion yuan a year earlier.

While Huawei didn’t give a reason for the earnings slump, its profit was hit by waning sales and growing research & development (R&D) expenses, according to a person familiar with the financials. The company has allocated 22.4% of its 2021 sales to develop chips, telecom equipment and smartphones that could stand free from sanctions imposed by the US. That dwarfs the proportional spending by the world’s biggest tech mammoths from Meta Platforms to Apple.

“We have yet again increased our investment in R&D to harness the momentum of our innovation and create new value for customers,” chair Ken Hu said in the statement. “In 2022, we still face a challenging and complicated business environment.”

Huawei has battled for survival since the US barred it from buying an array of imported components from Qualcomm’s most advanced chips to Alphabet’s Android system two years ago. It is looking for growth in emerging businesses such as wireless communication products used in coal mines and smart cockpit solutions for electric vehicles.

The company’s 2021 profit surged 76% despite falling sales. It gained 61-billion yuan in additional net income in 2021 after selling the smartphone sub-brand Honor and a x86 server unit to government-backed consortiums.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Twitter blames internal error for overstating user numbers for years

Social media platform reports stronger than expected user growth ahead of sale to Elon Musk
Companies
1 hour ago

Nandan Nilekani wants options for Indian traders other than Amazon and Flipkart

The billionaire cofounder of software powerhouse Infosys wants to level the playing field for small merchants in India’s $1-trillion retail market
News
6 hours ago

Twitter agrees to Elon Musk’s $44bn takeover

The share rockets after Musk clinches deal to buy the social media platform
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Eskom wants clause on corruption indemnity, but ...
News
2.
Elon Musk’s jet tracker expects to be grounded
News
3.
Stratospheric Thungela popular among ‘green’ ...
News
4.
Nigerian magnate Aliko Dangote bets $20.5bn on ...
News
5.
Google loses bid to sue alleged Russian hackers
News

Related Articles

Huawei profit surges 76% despite sanctions

News

Huawei agrees to have 50% local workforce in 3 years

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huawei faces R1.5m fine for employing too many foreign workers

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.