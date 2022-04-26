Elon Musk’s jet tracker expects to be grounded

Fans of the handle fear Musk’s acquisition of Twitter could spell the end of an account that has become an internet darling. Though he hasn’t heard anything from Twitter or from Musk, Sweeney said the SpaceX CEO unblocked the Elon Jet account a week ago.

After turning down an offer to join Twitter’s board, Musk offered to take over the company, which has become a hub for public discourse, with the aims of making it a bastion of free speech online. However, Sweeney believes the billionaire could make the case that the account poses “more of a security risk than freedom of speech risk”.

“Elon said he wanted the account down for safety reasons, but I don’t know if I believe that. I just think he doesn’t want people knowing where he is,” Sweeney said. Atypical corporate travel can provide clues about a company’s business activity, M&A and more, leading private and corporate aviation intelligence to become a booming business.

Still, Sweeney isn’t too worried about the future of the accounts since any move against “Elon Musk’s Jet” or his other accounts tracking private jets of the ultra-wealthy could jeopardise Musk’s mission to champion free speech online.

“If he did do something, that would make him look worse,” Sweeney said.

In the event that Twitter moves to suspend the “Elon Musk’s Jet” account, Sweeney said he would try to make an appeal to reinstate the account. Another Twitter account Sweeney operates that tracks billionaire Mark Cuban’s jet was temporarily suspended, but the teen made a successful appeal to reactivate it after making changes to the name and description.

In the event that Elon’s Jet is booted from the platform entirely, Sweeney said he would continue tracking Musk’s private jet on other social media platforms and his website, Ground Control.

