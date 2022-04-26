×

News

Eskom wants clause on corruption indemnity, but Karpowership will not sign, sources say

DNG Power alleges state officials acted corruptly in awarding Turkey’s Karpowership about 60% of a power supply tender that will see it supplying energy from three power plants off the coast

26 April 2022 - 17:12 Antony Sguazzin and Paul Burkhardt
A Karpowership vessel. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s bid to secure 2,000MW of so-called emergency electricity has hit an obstacle, with Eskom asking the biggest winner of the tender to indemnify it against any adverse outcomes from corruption allegations, two people familiar with the situation said.

A losing bidder, DNG Power, alleged in a lawsuit that government officials acted corruptly in awarding Turkey’s Karpowership about 60% of the tender that will see it supplying energy from three ship-mounted power plants off the coast. While DNG, which demanded that it replace Karpowership, lost the High Court case in January, it has been allowed to appeal.

The government and Karpowership have denied wrongdoing.

Karpowership has declined to sign an indemnity clause, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions had not been made public. Eskom has yet to respond to them with a new proposal, they said. Eskom  and Karpowership declined to comment.

The process of securing the extra power in a country that’s been hit by intermittent power outages for more than a decade has been a fraught one, since the contracts were awarded in April 2021. In addition to the court case, which initially stopped all the winning bidders from completing their financial arrangements, Karpowership has yet to win environmental approval or the right to moor its ships in SA’s ports. 

Eskom has yet to sign power-purchase agreements with any of the winning groups, which include TotalEnergies, Electricite de France, Scatec and Acwa Power.

Bloomberg 

