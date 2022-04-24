World’s military spending surpasses $2-trillion for first time

The upturn since 2015 has partly been fuelled by higher spending in Europe, after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea raised the perceived threat level at the same time as the US administration under Donald Trump increased pressure on defence alliance Nato allies to spend more on their armed forces, Beraud-Sudreau said.

European spending in 2021 accounted for 20% of the global total, and China’s defence budget, the world’s second largest, is estimated to make up 14%.

The US, China, India, the UK and Russia were the top five defence spenders, together accounting for 62% of the global expenditure, according to the data.

The US remains by far the biggest spender, with $801bn allocated to the armed forces in 2021, according to SIPRI. In the past decade, US military spending has made up as much as 39% of global expenditures. While the country’s arms purchases have declined, more funds have been devoted to military research & development, suggesting that the US is focusing more on next-generation technologies, according to SIPRI researcher Alexandra Marksteiner.

As European nations from Sweden to Spain have pledged to increase defence budgets, early indications are that modernising and upgrading weapons systems will be a priority, Beraud-Sudreau said. In doing so, they are facing a choice of whether to prioritise a quick build-up by buying equipment off-the-shelf from arms manufacturers in other parts of the world, or taking a more long-term approach by increasing funding for domestic industry.

However, the purchase of arms isn’t the only requirement highlighted by Russia’s invasion.

“You see that many of Russian forces’ challenges are related to things like logistics, fuel, tyres and secure communications,” she said. “Buying that stuff might be less visible, but the situation in Ukraine has shown to external observers how important that is for waging war.”

