Russian oil exports rebound, but destinations are harder to track

A gale warning for the Novorossiysk area issued on April 12 halted flows from the terminal for the latter part of that week, with no tankers mooring at the crude oil jetty between April 12 and April 15. The backlog of tankers that built up was slowly being reduced last week, but loadings were still running about six days behind schedule by the end of the week.

There was a jump in the number of ships loading from the Baltic terminals at Primorsk and Ust-Luga that were showing no destination after their departure. Most are either signalling “for orders” or Gibraltar. It is very likely that many of those ships will end up either in Asia or they’ll transfer their cargoes to larger vessels, which will continue the journey eastward. However, the number of tankers leaving the Baltic for destinations in Asia continued to fall, with just one vessel signalling a destination in India.

One cargo that was scheduled to load at Primorsk during the week to April 22 appears to have slipped from the programme, but most others are loading on schedule. Shipments from Ust-Luga ran to plan.

Eight tankers loaded at Novorossiysk in the Black Sea in the week to April 22, that’s the most ships in any week so far this year. Almost 40% of the crude loaded at the terminal was delivered to Bulgaria or Romania, remaining within the Black Sea. Another 35% is heading to India, with the remainder on ships showing destinations in the Med.

The vessel that loaded the previous week and showed its destination as St Lucia in the Caribbean, began carrying out a ship-to-ship transfer in the waters of Ceuta in the western Mediterranean on Sunday.

Of the four ships that loaded from floating storage facilities at Murmansk, two are heading to Rotterdam, one to Le Havre in France, and the fourth to Omisalj in Croatia.

Almost all of the crude shipments from Russia’s three eastern oil terminals during the week to April 22 went to China. Of 11 tankers that loaded at the three terminals, one completed a ship-to-ship transfer off Yeosu in South Korea on Sunday and a second is heading for Incheon. All of the others are heading to ports in China.

Three ships headed to Asia from Russia’s western ports in the week to April 22. Another five left without signalling a final destination.

Of those five vessels, one is signalling Suez, one “for orders” and one is still signalling its destination as the port where it loaded. The other two ships are showing their destination as Gibraltar. That’s a common signal for ships heading into the Mediterranean and there are several possibilities once they arrive there. They may deliver to a Mediterranean terminal, they may pass through the Suez Canal and on to Asia, or they may transfer their cargoes to other vessels.

The area off the port of Ceuta, just south of Gibraltar, has become a popular site for ship-to-ship transfers of Russian crude. There are two very large crude carriers, or VLCCs, owned by Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent oil trader, that remained in the area throughout the week.

No ship-to-ship cargo transfers were completed in the week to April 22, but the Elandra Everest began to take a cargo from the Aframax tanker Saetta, on Sunday. There are three other Aframax tankers holding Russian crude that are steaming slowly in the same area and they may discharge their cargoes into the Elandra Everest.

Vitol has said that is will stop trading Russian crude and refined products by the end of the year, with volumes set to “diminish significantly in the second quarter as current term contractual obligations decline”.

The Suezmax tanker Matala is continuing its voyage from Murmansk in the Arctic to India. The ship was rounding Sri Lanka on Monday morning and is due to end its journey at the Indian port of Paradip on Thursday, according to earlier destination signals.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com