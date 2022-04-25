Bitcoin slips further, down 20% from March’s high

Bitcoin extended April’s losses in Monday trade as investors shied away from risk assets amid a more hawkish outlook for Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The largest cryptocurrency slid as much as 3.3% to $38,223, the lowest since March 15, and down more than 20% from March’s high. It was little changed after paring the earlier loss. The second-biggest coin, Ether, slumped as much as 4.8% to $2,799, a level not seen since March 18.

Dogecoin jumped as much as 7.4% amid reports that long-time backer Elon Musk is close to reaching an agreement to buy Twitter. In 2021, Musk took to promoting Dogecoin, a meme-coin made as a parody of cryptocurrencies, which helped inflate the value of the token more than 14,000% from the start of 2021 to a high of $0.68 per token in May 2021. Earlier in January, Musk announced on Twitter that Dogecoin could be used to buy Tesla merchandise. It traded at about 14c on Monday.

Price charts are signalling that further declines are likely, technical analysts say. Bitcoin has dropped below its Ichimoku cloud support on a weekly chart, with secondary support only coming in at about $27,200, said Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies. She isn’t alone in seeing more downside.