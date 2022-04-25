×

News

Bitcoin slips further, down 20% from March’s high

However, Dogecoin jumped as much as 7.4% amid reports that long-time backer Elon Musk is close to reaching an agreement to buy Twitter

25 April 2022 - 17:43 Joanna Ossinger and Sidhartha Shukla
File photo: BLOOMBERG
Bitcoin extended April’s losses in Monday trade as investors shied away from risk assets amid a more hawkish outlook for Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The largest cryptocurrency slid as much as 3.3% to $38,223, the lowest since March 15, and down more than 20% from March’s high. It was little changed after paring the earlier loss. The second-biggest coin, Ether, slumped as much as 4.8% to $2,799, a level not seen since March 18.

Dogecoin jumped as much as 7.4% amid reports that long-time backer Elon Musk is close to reaching an agreement to buy Twitter. In 2021, Musk took to promoting Dogecoin, a meme-coin made as a parody of cryptocurrencies, which helped inflate the value of the token more than 14,000% from the start of 2021 to a high of $0.68 per token in May 2021. Earlier in January, Musk announced on Twitter that Dogecoin could be used to buy Tesla  merchandise. It traded at about 14c on Monday.

Price charts are signalling that further declines are likely, technical analysts say. Bitcoin has dropped below its Ichimoku cloud support on a weekly chart, with secondary support only coming in at about $27,200, said Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies. She isn’t alone in seeing more downside.

Picture: BLOOMBERG.
“Bitcoin looks to be breaking a pivotal minor two-month trend on Friday’s pullback that likely causes weakness down to test January lows,” Mark Newton, a technical strategist at Fundstrat, wrote in a research note Friday. He expects an initial pullback to $36,300, “but breaks of that level should lead to a full retest of $32,950 without too much trouble”.

For all its recent losses, bitcoin remains in the middle of a trading range that has held since the start of 2022 between about $35,000 to $45,000. The digital currency moves strongly in line with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, and is negatively correlated with the dollar. 

With the Fed expected to hike rates in 50-basis-point steps in coming months to combat inflation, some of the factors that fuelled cryptocurrencies’ stellar gains in the past couple of years are going into reverse.

“As it becomes more valuable to hold dollars, some investors may reallocate from bitcoin or gold to the dollar,” a team from Nydig wrote in a report Friday. “Like the negative correlation of bitcoin to the dollar, the negative correlation of bitcoin to real rates has only emerged in the last couple of years.”

Bitcoin will still be mainly driven by fundamental factors, such as user growth and network usage, but it’s important to understand the evolving macro relationships, they said.

Bloomberg 

The crypto exchange, Russian agents, data leaks — and all those unanswered questions

The regional head of Binance claims he had ‘no choice’ but to hand over information to Moscow’s financial intelligence unit
Companies
1 day ago

Reserve Bank, lenders and JSE complete blockchain trial

Central bank, JSE and lenders issued, cleared and settled debentures using DLT and tokenised money under a project dubbed Project Khoka 2
News
2 weeks ago

PAUL J DAVIES: A Royal Mint NFT is just silly political marketing

Could NFTs be the stepping stone to the financialisation of anything and everything?
Opinion
2 weeks ago
