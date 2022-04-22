×

News

TotalEnergies, Shell renew bid for oil exploration wells off SA coast

SLR Consulting has been contracted to conduct an environmental assessment and is developing a stakeholder database for the project

24 April 2022 - 18:40 Antony Sguazzin
TotalEnergies and Shell are seeking to drill oil exploration wells off SA’s southwest coast. Picture: BLOOMBERG

TotalEnergies and Shell are seeking to drill oil exploration wells off SA’s southwest coast months after two attempts to conduct seismic surveys in the country’s waters were thwarted by legal challenges.

TotalEnergies is seeking comments from “interested and affected” parties and has invited them to participate in public meetings on the proposed programme, SLR Consulting, which has been contracted to conduct an environmental assessment, said in the notice dated April 19, seen by Bloomberg.

“The main purpose of the pre-application phase is to provide initial notification to stakeholders and specifically to identify and develop the stakeholder database for the project,” SLR said in a response to queries. This will ensure SLR has a comprehensive database for future stakeholder engagement and more information will be released in May, the company said.

Shell was blocked from carrying out a seismic survey off the country’s south coast in December after local communities took legal action against it, saying they had not been consulted and the programme may harm marine life and disrupt fishing. Last month Searcher Seismic abandoned exploration off the west coast after a court ordered it to halt activity. Still, in both cases a later ruling could allow a resumption of exploration, though Searcher Seismic said it would not return.

TotalEnergies has not responded to requests for comment since Thursday. It has said on its website that it plans to drill one exploration well in the area and then, if it is successful, as many as four more.

The notice, sent out on behalf of TotalEnergies, is in three widely spoken languages in SA — English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa — and details plans to explore a 10,000km² part of a block off the coast between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas. 

The block is 60km-170km offshore and covers water depths of between 700m and 3.2km. In addition to TotalEnergies and Shell, the government’s PetroSA is a partner. 

TotalEnergies has made two gas condensate discoveries in 2019 and 2020 off the SA coast.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

