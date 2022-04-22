×

News

Ferrari recalls cars in China on brake failure risks

Company says more than 2,000 luxury sports cars may have problems with the brakes

22 April 2022 - 10:41 Danny Lee
A Ferrari 458 Speciale.Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg
Ferrari has issued a recall for 2,222 of its luxury sports cars in China, telling owners there may be some problem with the brakes.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence data, that is almost every car Ferrari has sold in the country since 2018.

A notice posted on the State Administration for Market Regulation’s website on Friday said the recall covered imported 458 Italia, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, 458 Spider, 488 GTB and 488 Spider series cars made between March 2 2010 and March 12 2019.

“Vehicles covered by this recall may potentially increase the risk of brake fluid leakage, resulting in reduced braking performance or brake failure,” it said. 

It advised users to drive the vehicle with caution and, if the low brake fluid level warning light comes on, stop immediately and arrange a tow truck. The recall starts on May 30.

Losing the ability to stop is not something any driver would want, let alone someone behind the wheel of one of the fastest cars on the road.

According to a US local media report last year detailing a similar recall of Ferraris in the US, the 458 and 488 models have a braking system made by Bosch that can malfunction due to an oil leak from the master cylinder or brake booster assembly.

The leak can cause “not just a loss in braking power but no brakes at all,” the report said.

For the cars in China, Ferrari International Trading (Shanghai)  will replace the brake fluid reservoir cap free of charge for vehicles within the scope of the recall, according to Friday’s notice.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

