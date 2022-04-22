×

News

Arrest warrants out for Carlos Ghosn and four others in France

Since Ghosn’s escape from Japan, his main legal risks have largely shifted to France, where he is accused of using Renault funds to pay for a yacht and his wife’s birthday party

22 April 2022 - 09:04 River Davis and Gaspard Sebag
Former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn. Picture: BLOOMBERG.
French investigators issued international arrest warrants for former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn and four others who allegedly helped him siphon millions of euros from Renault.

One of the warrants targets billionaire Suhail Bahwan, who owns a vehicle distributor in Oman that prosecutors allege was used to funnel Renault funds for Ghosn’s personal use, prosecutors from Nanterre, near Paris, said. The others are against Bahwan’s two sons and the former general manager of Suhail Bahwan Automobiles.

“Carlos Ghosn has always co-operated with French judicial officials,” said his lawyer, Jean Tamalet, who also called the warrant “surprising.”

Ghosn, the former head of Nissan and Renault, fled Japan in late 2019. He was facing charges of financial misconduct. Japan also has an arrest warrant for Ghosn, but the former vehicle titan currently resides in Lebanon which does not extradite its citizens. He has citizenship in Lebanon, France and Brazil.

Since Ghosn’s dramatic escape from Japan, his main legal risks have largely shifted to France, where he is accused of using Renault funds to pay for a yacht and his wife’s birthday party. French investigators have travelled to Beirut to question Ghosn over his interactions with the Omani car distributor and his spending on various events and trips.

The Wall Street Journal reported the arrest warrants earlier on Friday.

Bloomberg 

Renault has much to lose as Russia presses on with Ukraine war

Russia is Renault’s second-biggest market, and it’s paying a heavy price for a $1bn deal sealed in 2007 with a top ally of Vladimir Putin
News
1 month ago

Former Ghosn aide gets suspended six-month term

Greg Kelly set to return to US after Japanese court convicted him of helping former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn hide income
World
1 month ago

Nissan unveils $18bn electrification push

Japanese carmaker will launch 23 electrified vehicles by 2030 and wants to reduce lithium-ion battery costs by 65% within eight years
Companies
4 months ago
