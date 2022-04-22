×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Africa’s last absolute monarchy revives airline after 23 years

New carrier Eswatini Air will soon fly Embraer SA jets from the capital of Mbabane to cities such as Johannesburg and Cape Town

22 April 2022 - 12:22 John Bowker and Loni Prinsloo
Eswatini, Africa’s last absolute monarchy, is set to launch a flag-carrier airline almost a quarter of a century after the previous one ceased operations in the country formerly known as Swaziland. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Eswatini, Africa’s last absolute monarchy, is set to launch a flag-carrier airline almost a quarter of a century after the previous one ceased operations in the country formerly known as Swaziland. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Eswatini — Africa’s last absolute monarchy — is set to launch a flag-carrier airline almost a quarter of a century after the previous one ceased operations in the country formerly known as Swaziland.

Eswatini Air will fly from national capital Mbabane to cities such as Johannesburg and Cape Town in neighbouring SA, starting later in 2022, said Qiniso Dhlamini, CEO of holding company Royal Eswatini National Airways Corporation (RENAC).

The state-owned company has bought two Embraer SA 145 regional jets to kick-start services, which are being painted in a livery including a logo featuring a bateleur eagle.

Eswatini Air will boost connectivity in the region after the grounding of SA’s Mango, which is in bankruptcy protection and awaiting government funds. The capacity shortage was exposed in March when Comair, operator of low-cost Kulula and local British Airways (BA) flights, was suspended for five days amid safety concerns, leading to rocketing prices and chaos at airports.

The new carrier succeeds Royal Swazi National Airways, which ceased flying in 1999. Flights to Mbabane have since been operated by a joint venture between the government and SA’s Airlink, a partnership that has now been disbanded. 

Airlink will continue to operate the Johannesburg-Mbabane route independently, CEO Rodger Foster said. The carrier will also offer to rehire workers for the partnership, which was called Eswatini Airlink.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ ALSO:

Airline passengers need a wing and a prayer. Lots of prayers

Aviation expert Guy Leitch says SA's aviation industry is facing a skills crisis which could have a serious impact on air safety if not vigorously ...
Business
1 week ago

Treasury played role in disposal of state shares in SAA, Gordhan tells MPs

Public enterprises minister says fiscus and South Africans will benefit from dividends when airline reaches full viability
National
1 week ago

SA airline industry faces skills shortage, says aviation expert

Industry is losing skilled people due to the exit of senior staff and retrenchments
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Logistical issues throttle BHP’s iron ore exports
News
2.
Arrest warrants out for Carlos Ghosn and four ...
News
3.
Mmamoloko Kubayi to take up powerful ANC role
News
4.
Barclays to sell Absa stake worth R11bn
News
5.
Karpowership expands globally as SA plans stall
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.