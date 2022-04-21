×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Honduras ex-president Hernandez flown to US to face drug charges

21 April 2022 - 23:41 Michael McDonald
Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who governed the Central American nation until January, is escorted to an aeroplane for extradition, April 21 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who governed the Central American nation until January, is escorted to an aeroplane for extradition, April 21 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG 

Honduras extradited former president Juan Orlando Hernandez to the US on Thursday, where he will face drug trafficking charges. 

Hernandez, who governed the Central American nation from 2014 until January, boarded a US Drug Enforcement Administration aeroplane in Tegucigalpa, destined for the US, reports said. 

Prosecutors in the southern district of New York accuse Hernandez of being part of a conspiracy to help ship cocaine to the US. They allege that he received millions of dollars from drug traffickers for protection, including from Mexican narco-kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman

Guzman was convicted in the US in February 2019 of trafficking hundreds of tonnes of cocaine and other drugs into the US over 25 years.

Hernandez has repeatedly insisted he is innocent. In a video message on Thursday before his extradition, Hernandez said “the truth will be revealed and will prevail in my case. I’m innocent and I’m being subjected to an unjust process.” 

His brother, Tony Hernandez, was sentenced to life in a US prison in 2021 after being found guilty of participating in the importation of at least 185,000kg of cocaine. 

Honduras is a major hub for cocaine shipped to the US from Colombia. Hernandez’s government was plagued by accusations of ties to organised crime.  With Staff Writer

Bloomberg News.  More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Barclays to sell Absa stake worth R11bn
News
2.
Mmamoloko Kubayi to take up powerful ANC role
News
3.
Elon Musk hints again at tender offer for Twitter ...
News
4.
Logistical issues throttle BHP’s iron ore exports
News
5.
Adverts on the cards after 200,000 users dump ...
News

Related Articles

Mexico changes mining law to nationalise lithium resources

News

Mexico shuts elite unit in blow to US war on drugs

World / Americas

US and Cuba to hold formal talks on illegal migration

World / Americas

Argentina grain transport grinds to halt as truckers extend strike

World / Americas

Covid-19 crushes career dreams of young Latin Americans

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.