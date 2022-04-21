Fed’s Powell signals half-point rate hike in May

Central bankers are grappling with some of the highest inflation rates since the 1980s that are being further pressured as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosts food and energy prices and China’s coronavirus lockdowns tangles supply chains anew.

In the US, the consumer price index rose 8.5% in March from a year earlier, the most since 1981; the Fed’s target is based on a separate measure known as the personal consumption expenditures price index. Fed officials have signalled they plan to lift the policy rate this year to a “neutral” level that neither speeds up nor slows down the economy, which could be 2 percentage points higher than where they have it now.

Fed officials are also likely to give the green light in May to a plan to start shrinking their balance sheet, with runoff capped at $95bn a month combined for Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

The US labour market has been strong, with employers adding nearly 1.7-million jobs in the first quarter, pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.6% last month.

Powell acknowledged the tightness of the job market but said it was “too hot” and the Fed is going to cool it down.

“It is a very, very good labour market for workers,” he said. “It is our job to get it into a better place where supply and demand are closer together.”

Fed officials forecast that slower growth abroad, tighter US financial conditions, and less fiscal spending can slow US demand and inflation without raising unemployment.

“The Fed’s got a lot of work to do here,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, in a video talk hosted by The Volcker Alliance Thursday. “I am assuming they are going to be flexible and adjust when they need to and they are going to be able to tighten enough to slow growth” without undermining “the economic recovery”.

