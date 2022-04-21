Biden unveils extra weaponry and economic aid to Ukraine in ‘next phase of war’

US President Joe Biden promised ongoing US assistance for Ukraine as it fights off a fresh Russian offensive in the country’s east, announcing on Thursday he’s sending $1.3bn in additional weaponry and economic aid and that he’d ask Congress for even more money.

The fresh funds add to $2.4bn in US aid already authorised for the fiscal year, much of it weaponry. Of the new package, $800m will go towards arms, including dozens of howitzers and new attack drones.

Biden also said no Russian-flagged ships would be allowed into US ports, following a move by European countries.

“We’re in a critical window now of time where they’re going to set the stage for the next phase of this war,” Biden said. “And the US and our allies and partners are moving as fast as possible to continue to provide Ukraine the weapons they need, the equipment their forces need to defend their nation.”

Biden last week announced a package of aid that he said provided “new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armoured personnel carriers”, as well as the transfer of additional helicopters.

Before his remarks, Biden met with Ukraine’s prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, at the White House.

More than half a dozen flights bearing US equipment will land in the Ukraine region “shortly”, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. That includes long-range weapons Kyiv is expected to need as the war shifts to Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, which Russia seeks to capture after its offensive on Kyiv failed.

“It requires different kinds of weapons to be more effective,” Biden said on Thursday of the shifting battlefield. He said the US will provide “dozens” of howitzers and 144,000 artillery shells.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said production of 121 “Phoenix Ghost” drones included in the latest package was expedited by the Air Force specifically for the Ukraine war, without offering more details.

Biden warned that money already authorised by Congress to support Ukraine’s defence is “almost exhausted”, and that the administration would ask for more. He didn’t say how much he’d request.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would take up the president’s request for additional funds “as soon as we can next week”.

Congress included $13.6bn for Ukraine aid in a full-year spending bill for the government that passed in March.

The new request, which Biden said he’ll send to Congress next week, is intended “to sustain Ukraine for the duration of this fight” and “to keep weapons and ammunition flowing without interruption to the brave Ukrainian fighters, to continue to deliver economic assistance to the Ukrainian people”.

Biden also called the battle of Kyiv “a historic victory for the Ukrainians. It was a victory for freedom, won by the Ukrainian people with unprecedented assistance by the US and our allies and our partners”.

Ukrainian forces fought off Russia’s advance on the country’s capital earlier this month. Moscow’s withdrawal revealed widespread civilian killings and other atrocities in areas it had occupied, though the Kremlin has denied responsibility.

Earlier Thursday, senior administration officials detailed plans to allow as many as 100,000 Ukrainians to come to the US for two years, provided they have family or another sponsor in the country.

The programme will provide an “expedient channel” for migration from Ukraine to the US, Biden said. “This programme will be fast, it will be streamlined,” he said.

Ukrainian nationals who travel to Mexico and try to enter the US through the southern border will not receive any preference, one US official said. Roughly 50,000 Ukrainians have already entered the US via Mexico in recent months, the official said.

An online portal to apply for the programme will open April 25.

