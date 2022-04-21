American Airlines upbeat on growth as corporate, global travel return

American Airlines Group surged towards its biggest gain in more than a year, leading an industry rally after saying that corporate and international flying are coming back and that it will be profitable this quarter.

The upbeat outlook came as American reported that first-quarter revenue rebounded to 84% of pre-pandemic levels as offices reopened and travel restrictions were lifted across the globe. Sales this quarter will exceed 2019 levels by as much as 8%, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said on Thursday as it posted a first-quarter loss that was less than analysts expected.

American’s outlook built on rivals’ projections for a return to profits as lucrative corporate travel recovers from two years of lockdowns and restrictions. Carriers have tightened capacity to boost fares as they face higher fuel prices. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines Holdings have said the increases have not discouraged consumers despite facing the highest general inflation in two generations.

“We’re looking at a second quarter where it will be the record of revenues,” CEO Robert Isom said on CNBC. A second-quarter profit would end American’s string of nine successive losses, though the airline did not join United and Delta in forecasting it would be in the black the rest of the year.

American jumped 9.6% before the start of regular trading in New York, on track towards its biggest closing gain since November 2020. Other airlines added to advances they had logged after United issued an upbeat outlook late on Wednesday.

There will probably be a debate on the sustainability of American’s profit outlook past the spring and summer peaks, MKM Partners analyst Conor Cunningham said in a note to investors. “But near term, it is hard to not be encouraged by the demand picture.”

Revenue from small and midsize companies as well as customers travelling for both business and leisure remain “very strong and is approaching a full recovery,” American said. “Corporate bookings are the highest they have been since the start of the pandemic. Demand for international travel has also picked up considerably.”

Nearly all US carriers have reduced second-quarter capacity over the past several weeks, with some trimming flying into the third quarter, according to Cowen analyst Helane Becker. American plans for capacity to be down as much as 8% from 2019 levels both this quarter and for all of 2022.

American posted an adjusted first-quarter loss of $2.32 a share, while analysts expected a $2.42 loss, based on the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue was $8.89bn, while Wall Street expected $8.82bn.

Signs of a recovery from the pandemic notwithstanding, 11 airlines are expected to report a combined pretax loss of $6.2bn for the first quarter, according to Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg.

Higher fuel costs are threatening to eat into industry profits. Jet fuel traded at $4.42 a gallon late on Wednesday in New York, more than twice what it was a year ago. Each 1c increase for a gallon of fuel boosts American’s annual spending by $40m, according to a regulatory filing.

