War in Ukraine and legal costs a double whammy for Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Group expects to post a first-quarter loss due to a $210m hit to revenues from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a previously indicated increase in legal provisions, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The Zurich-based lender said its results, due next week, would be negatively affected by its exposure to the war in Ukraine both with respect to counterparty and credit risks, leading to a Sf200m ($210m) revenue hit. It also said it will see total legal provisions increase by Sf600m to a total of Sf700m for the quarter, related to developments in a number of legal cases more than a decade old.

The negative results are yet another setback for the bank as it emerges from its worst year since the financial crisis after the twin hits from the collapse of Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. The lender said in March that it is stopping pursuing new business in Russia, a step in line with global peers amid unprecedented financial sanctions.

Credit Suisse will report first-quarter earnings on April 26.

The bank also warned of about Sf350m in losses related to a decrease in value of an 8.6% stake in Allfunds Group. The loss is expected to be offset by a recovery of Sf170m in provisions related to Archegos and Sf160m in real estate gains.

European and US banks are warning of loss of business due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. French lender Societe Generale is taking a hit of about €3bn after agreeing to sell its Rosbank public joint stock company unit. In March, Deutsche Bank said it will set aside an additional €100m in the first quarter to prepare for a deterioration of its loan book on the back of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Citibank was forced to set aside $1.9bn in reserves to cover souring loans tied to both its direct Russia exposure and industries that might be affected by the war in Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase also reported a $902m net reserve build related to risks of high inflation, the war in Ukraine and Russia-associated exposure.

Credit Suisse in March warned that it may need to set aside more funds for legal costs as a result of an expected Bermuda court ruling finding it liable for potentially more than $500m in a case involving a local insurance unit. That unit has been accused by Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili of failing to prevent convicted fraudster Patrice Lescaudron from losing $400m of the $755m he’d invested with the unit.

The bank also warned about lower activity in its capital markets business.

Swiss rival UBS Group has been laying off equity capital markets bankers because of a sharp decline in revenue after a slowdown in deal-making across the industry and investment banking revenue in Europe.

