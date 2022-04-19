×

News

Foul-mouthed Russian billionaire slams Putin's ‘insane war’

On Instagram, Oleg Tinkov, founder of TCS Group Holding, passionately calls on the West to ‘stop this massacre’

20 April 2022 - 09:42 Agency Staff
Oleg Tinkov, worth $3.5bn, estimates that 90% of Russians are against the war in Ukraine. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov, the sanctioned founder of the digital lender TCS Group Holding, slammed the war in Ukraine in a curse-filled rant on Instagram, a rare example of a prominent businessperson publicly criticising President Vladimir Putin’s invasion. 

“I don’t see a single beneficiary from this insane war. Innocent people and soldiers are dying,” Tinkov wrote in Russian on Tuesday. 

Addressing what he called the “collective West” in English, Tinkov added: “Please give Mr Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre.”

The screed was one of a handful antiwar comments by prominent Russian businessmen, many of whom have been targeted by Western sanctions for supporting Putin. Aluminium billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who has been sanctioned since 2018, has publicly called for peace. 

Tinkoff Bank distanced itself from its founder’s position, saying in a statement on Telegram that he’s just one of 20-million clients and not a decisionmaker. Tinkov’s family trust owns 35.1% of the lender’s parent, TCS Group, a provider of online retail financial services

Tinkov, worth $3.5bn according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, was sanctioned by the UK last month for being complicit in the war against Ukraine. After the measures were announced, the co-CEOs of his bank quit the board of directors and relocated from Moscow to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

Tinkov said in colourful language that Russian generals woke up from their hangovers to realise that the army was awful and, like the rest of Russia, plagued by nepotism, servility and flunkies. He estimated 90% of Russians were against the war.

Bloomberg 

