×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Elon Musk hints again at tender offer for Twitter shares

Billionaire's latest cryptic tweet ‘_______ is the Night’ raises speculation he will launch a tender offer

20 April 2022 - 18:00 Vlad Savov
Elon Musk. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Elon Musk. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has given fresh fuel to speculation he would launch a tender offer for Twitter shares in the event that the board resists his proposal to acquire 100% of the company and take it private.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX chief tweeted a cryptic message with blank space for a word followed by the phrase “is the Night”. The missing language may be “tender”, as per the F Scott Fitzgerald book title, or it could be “tonight”, as Musk used seven underscores for the blank space.

His habitual style on the social platform has been to express himself through web memes and implications, having previously tweeted “seize the memes of production” in the time between his initial investment in Twitter and the SEC filing that made it public.

He’s also shown a fondness for 420 references to pot smoking, including with his offer of $54.20 a share. His post may also have been a reference to the date, April 20.

Twitter’s share price jumped by 27% when Musk announced he had acquired a 9.2% stake at the start of April and he later escalated his interest with an unsolicited $43bn proposal to take the company private. Twitter’s board has yet to give a formal response, but has begun taking defensive steps to prevent a takeover, including a poison pill provision.

Musk had earlier posted a tweet with “Love Me Tender”, bracketed by musical notes.

Musk’s most recent public message before the hint about a potential tender bid addressed the issue of moderation online, saying “a social media platform’s policies are good if the most extreme 10% on left and right are equally unhappy” in another tweet.

He has garnered a following of more than 82-million users on the service and has tweeted more than 17,000 times, with his recent messages focusing on Twitter itself and how it could be improved.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Billionaire Elon Musk has dropped a hint he may launch a tender offer for Twitter shares. He tweeted the cryptic phrase “_______ is the Night”.

Investors keep watchful eye out for Tesla’s results after Shanghai factory shutdown

Analysts are keen to hear if CEO Elon Musk will discuss his $43bn proposal to buy Twitter when the electric carmaker presents its quarterly results
Companies
1 day ago

JOHAN STEYN: Twitter: the modern town square is in trouble

What Francis of Assisi might be able to tell Elon Musk about owning it
Opinion
1 day ago

Elon Musk keeps Twitter’s board guessing with cryptic tweet

Has entrepreneur threatened a direct appeal to shareholders after board opts for poison pill defence?
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mmamoloko Kubayi to take up powerful ANC role
News
2.
Karpowership expands globally as SA plans stall
News
3.
Foul-mouthed Russian billionaire slams Putin's ...
News
4.
Pick-up expected in US investment-grade bond ...
News
5.
IMF and World Bank chiefs sound the alarm on ...
News

Related Articles

Tesla investors say judge found Musk misled with ‘go-private’ tweet

News

Elon Musk seeks to buy Twitter for $43bn in hostile takeover

News

Tesla shares slump on concern that Twitter bid will distract Musk

News

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: A big man’s free-speech straw man: when Elon took and shook ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.