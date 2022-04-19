Jamie Dimon and pawning the rose-tinted glasses

Investors are used to hearing company executives sugarcoat the performance of their business. So it is surprising to hear a frank admission that “despite our best efforts, the moats that protect this company are not particularly deep”.

When the speaker is JPMorgan Chase chair and CEO Jamie Dimon in his annual letter to shareholders, attention must be paid.

Message

It is a disorienting statement as it does not track the spin to which we have grown accustomed from the modern CEO. Deutsche Bank’s Christian Sewing, for instance, told investors in March that “as the biggest private bank in Germany with a leading advisory and investment offering, we have a unique position to leverage Germany’s strengths”. The superlative language belies Deutsche Bank’s relatively low market share in domestic banking.

Monopolistic companies, in contrast, need to take care not to attract scrutiny of policymakers so they might downplay their market position. “We face an extremely competitive landscape in which consumers have a multitude of options to access information,” Google’s former chair Eric Schmidt once said at a US congressional hearing.

But JPMorgan is not a monopoly. And while it is big, for sure, its share of US deposits of close to 12% is far removed from Google’s share of online searches, which hovers at about 90%. So is Jamie Dimon just being refreshingly honest, or is there an underlying message in his statement?

The answer can be inferred from his intended audience, and Dimon may not be addressing shareholders at all but regulators. In fact, his letter made the same point as Schmidt did in similar language: “We face extraordinary competition.” Yet rather than try to protect his company’s position from their glare, Dimon wants to focus attention on the burgeoning unregulated sector circling his business.

Dimon charted how the regulated financial sector, of which JPMorgan is a part, shrank over the years while the shadow bank and nonbank sectors grew. A universe that includes investment management firms, cryptocurrencies, neobanks, global exchanges and financial data companies is encroaching on his business, unconstrained by the rules that limit JPMorgan’s activities. Dimon said that while the total value of US debt and equities increased 2.4 times since 2010 the combined value of the largest US banks rose only 88%.

Other figures confirm that banks indeed lost their position as primary intermediaries of financial services. According to Federal Reserve (Fed) statistics, banks now do less than half the lending in every major loan category except consumer — and even there, banks represent barely 50% of the market. In mortgages, their share of new originations is 32%, down from 91% in 2010; in leveraged lending, it is 13%, down from 46% in 2000.

Any hope of an economic downturn shaking out nonbank lenders and returning share to banks turned out to be transient. Nonbanks gained share, particularly in commercial credit and residential mortgages, in the past two years.

While Dimon presides over the largest US financial institution, he is not the only one complaining.

“The payments space [is] a $500bn industry that is becoming increasingly disintermediated by nonbank players,” wrote Bill Demchak, chair and CEO of PNC Financial Services in his annual shareholder letter. “These players, which aren’t required to follow the same rules as banks, are stepping between banks and our customers and delivering the ease and immediacy that consumers increasingly expect.”

Some regulators are starting to take note. Analysis of the market turmoil of March 2020 led the Financial Stability Board to recommend “the need to strengthen resilience in the nonbank financial intermediation sector”. And at the end of last year, the GM of the Bank for International Settlements argued for “systemic regulation” of the nonbank financial sector.

But introducing new regulations across a swathe of the financial services industry is hard, not least without the unifying catalyst of a crisis. Regulations responding to the 2008 financial crisis are still being rolled out in the banking sector. In the meantime, banks may continue to leak market share. Without the support of regulators, the moats are likely to get even shallower.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion