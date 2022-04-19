Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza as tensions rise

Israel shot down a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip and carried out an airstrike overnight in retaliation, raising the spectre of a wider confrontation with militants.

The rocket fire followed clashes that erupted after Israeli police entered the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem last week, saying they needed to quell riots as Palestinians gathered for Ramadan prayers. Similar events preceded Israel’s war with the Hamas group that runs Gaza less than a year ago.

The army said late on Monday that the rocket was the first launched towards Israel from Gaza since September, and that the Iron Dome anti-missile system had intercepted it. Palestinian militant groups threatened further violence should Israel continue to take actions on Al-Aqsa, but no group took responsibility for the rocket firing.

Confrontations at Al-Aqsa, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as Haram al Sharif, often lead to wider conflict and hostility towards Israel. Last week’s clashes followed four attacks in Israeli cities since March that left 14 people dead.

The attacks coincided with an unprecedented summit with four Arab foreign ministers which Israel hosted late last month, serving as a jolting reminder that its 73-year-old conflict with the Palestinians remains unresolved.