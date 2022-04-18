Ride-hailer Didi takes 24% hit ahead of possible delisting

Didi Global tumbled in US premarket trading on Monday after the ride-hailing giant said it is planning to delist its US-traded shares before it finds a new venue for the stock. The company also reported that its quarterly loss almost doubled.

Didi’s American depositary receipts sank as much as 24% to $1.88 in early trading after Didi set an extraordinary general meeting for May 23 to vote on delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange. While the company will continue to explore listing on another internationally recognised exchange, Didi said it will not apply until after the US delisting is finished.

“Although investors were well aware that Didi Global intended to delist, the manner of delisting has taken investors aback,” said Gary Dugan, CEO at the Global CIO Office.

Separately, Didi reported that its fourth-quarter net loss widened by 95% from a year earlier to 383-million yuan on a 13% decline in revenue to 40.78-billion yuan.