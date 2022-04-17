×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Italy can get by without Russian gas, says Mario Draghi

Prime minister says the country has sought alternative suppliers to break its dependence on Russia amid Ukraine invasion

18 April 2022 - 20:28 Alberto Brambilla
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Picture: REMO CASILLI/REUTERS
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Picture: REMO CASILLI/REUTERS

Europe can reduce energy dependence on Russia quicker than previously estimated, Mario Draghi said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

“Diversification is possible and feasible relatively quickly, shorter than we imagined just a month ago,” the Italian prime minister said after reaching an agreement to increase gas imports from Algeria.

“We have gas in storage and will have new gas from other suppliers,” Draghi said, adding that the effects of any “containment measures” would be mild. “We are talking about a 1-2 degrees reduction in heating temperatures and similar variations for air conditioners.”

Italy’s proposal to cap prices for natural gas used to generate power to reduce dependence on Russia is “gaining consensus” among other European countries, Draghi said in his first newspaper interview since he took office in February 2021.

“Europe continues to finance Russia by purchasing oil and gas, among other things, at a price that has no relation to historical values ​​and production costs,” he said. 

Italy gets about 40% of its gas from Russia, and Draghi has sought alternative sources since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in February.

He also said that he’s starting to agree with those who say that talking to Putin is “useless” and “a waste of time”.  

“I have the impression that the horror of war with its carnage, with what they have done to children and women, is completely independent of the words and phone calls that are made.”

Italy’s government is “focused on what needs to be done” and Draghi has no intention to leave, dismissing speculations about a fragmented coalition. In national elections due next year,  Draghi said he wouldn’t be a candidate and would participate as “a simple voter”.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Europe shifts focus to urgently arming Ukraine

The shift partly comes as European nations accept that sanctions have done little to crimp Russia’s ability to fund its military operations
News
1 week ago

Ukraine urges trading houses to stop dealing in Russian oil

President Zelensky’s economic adviser writes to top commodity trading houses saying the  contracts help fund Vladimir Putin’s war.
News
1 week ago

ANN CROTTY: Why Ukraine is the poorest country in Europe

Home-grown oligarchs have been keeping the former Soviet republic poor, even in days of plenty
Opinion
4 days ago

EU to spend billions to find new green fuel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Investment funds are joining governments and utilities in ambitious plans to make hydrogen a viable substitute for fossil fuels
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Elon Musk keeps Twitter’s board guessing with ...
News
2.
Transnet declares force majeure with coal miners
News
3.
Ride-hailer Didi takes 24% hit ahead of possible ...
News
4.
SA Covid vaccine plant may shut due to a lack of ...
News
5.
Standard Chartered plans mass exodus to focus on ...
News

Related Articles

Deliberate terror of civilians like World War 2, says Zelensky

World / Europe

Ukraine’s northern Sumy region prepares for new Russian assault

World / Europe

Russia claims hits on hundreds of targets across Ukraine

World / Europe

Captured Britons appeal for swap with Putin ally

World / Europe

Russian forces gain control in key port city of Mariupol

World / Europe

Here today, gone tomorrow: oligarch’s superyacht keeps sailing

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.