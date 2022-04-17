×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

China Eastern Boeing 737-800 flights resume despite recent disaster

Move seen as a sign that the airline is working towards putting the entire fleet of about 200 back in the air

18 April 2022 - 18:58 Bloomberg News
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

China Eastern Airlines has resumed flights using the same type of plane that crashed recently in southern China, a sign the airline is working towards putting the entire fleet back in the air.

A 737-800 jet flew from Kunming to Chengdu on Sunday, according to flightradar24.com. Other planes of the same model made by Boeing have been used in what appeared to be test flights, including near the financial centre of Shanghai.

China Eastern is gradually restarting operations for its 737-800 fleet after carrying out checks over the past two weeks, China News Service reported, citing company representatives it did not identify.

China Eastern grounded more than 200 of the Boeing 737-800 planes after the crash on March 21 in Wuzhou, in the Guangxi region, that killed 132 people. Flight 5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou was cruising at about 29,000 feet when it suddenly dove at high speeds, slamming into a forested hillside about 100 miles from its destination.

Investigators retrieved two flight-data recorders — the black boxes — and sent them to the US in the hope they can glean information from them to understand what happened to the jet, which disintegrated into tens of thousands of pieces on impact.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Recovery crews find second black box of crashed China Eastern Airlines

The Boeing 737-800 jet crashed on Monday, killing all 132 people on board
World
3 weeks ago

China to lead probe into Boeing crash

US has a right to participate because the plane was designed and manufactured there
World
3 weeks ago

Rain slows search for crash victims in Guangxi

Answers to why plane plunged delayed until black boxes are found
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Elon Musk keeps Twitter’s board guessing with ...
News
2.
Transnet declares force majeure with coal miners
News
3.
Ride-hailer Didi takes 24% hit ahead of possible ...
News
4.
SA Covid vaccine plant may shut due to a lack of ...
News
5.
Standard Chartered plans mass exodus to focus on ...
News

Related Articles

Boeing cuts huge cloud deal with Amazon, Microsoft and Google

News

Boeing, Exxon, Apple and Ford the latest to snub Russia

Companies

Airlines take cleanliness to new heights

Life

Boeing not fretting about supply of Russian titanium

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.