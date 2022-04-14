Transnet declares force majeure with coal miners
State-owned port and rail operator says locomotive supply and vandalism could affect coal exports via Richards Bay
Transnet is sending out force majeure notices to local coal miners as shipments of the fuel slow, potentially affecting exports at a time when global prices are running high.
Among the companies notified is Thungela Resources, the country’s largest exporter of coal burnt in power stations, which expects the rail bottlenecks to affect transport for at least another six months. Miner Exxaro Resources has also been told about the force majeure, a clause that allows companies to avoid liability when they’re unable to honour contracts due to events beyond their control...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.