News Transnet declares force majeure with coal miners State-owned port and rail operator says locomotive supply and vandalism could affect coal exports via Richards Bay

Transnet is sending out force majeure notices to local coal miners as shipments of the fuel slow, potentially affecting exports at a time when global prices are running high.

Among the companies notified is Thungela Resources, the country’s largest exporter of coal burnt in power stations, which expects the rail bottlenecks to affect transport for at least another six months. Miner Exxaro Resources has also been told about the force majeure, a clause that allows companies to avoid liability when they’re unable to honour contracts due to events beyond their control...